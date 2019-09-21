INFORMATIONEN
Anreise: Zum Beispiel nonstop mit Lufthansa, LATAM oder mit TAP Air Portugal (www.flytap.com) über Lissabon nach São Paulo. Von dort fliegt z. B. Azul (www.voeazul.com.br) oder GOL Linhas Aréas (www.voegol.com.br) mehrmals täglich nach Cuiabá nördlich des Pantanals.
Veranstalter: Der Brasilien-Spezialist Gateway Brazil (www.gateway-brazil.de) stellt maßgeschneiderte Reisen zusammen und hat mehrere Pantanal-Angebote im Programm.
Große Pantanal-Rundreise: 10 Tage inkl. Transfers, Ausflüge und Verpflegung ab Cuiabá, DZ ab 3094 Euro p.P.
Unterkünfte: Araras Eco Lodge: 2 bis 4-Nächte-Paket ab 683 Euro p.P. inkl. Transfers, Ausflüge und VP (http://www.araraslodge.com.br); Pousada Rio Claro: 2- bis 4-Nächte-Paket ab 592 Euro p.P. inkl. Transfers, Ausflüge und VP (www.pousadarioclaro.com.br); Pousada Porto Jofre: DZ inkl. VP ab 186 Euro p.P./Nacht (www.pousadaportojofre.com.br)
Allgemeines: www.panthera.org