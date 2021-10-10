Umsatz der Motip Dupli Gruppe: 250 Mio. Euro (2020)
Anzahl der Mitarbeiter: rund 1000 europaweit, davon 470 in Deutschland
Produktionsmengen global: 155 Mio. Aerosole, 5 Mio. Lackstifte, 8000 Tonnen Spachtel und Lacke
Ausbildungsmöglichkeiten in Haßmersheim: Azubis als Lacklaborant/in, Industriekauffrau/mann, Fachkraft für Lagerlogistik, Industriemechatroniker/in, Studium DHBW als Bachelor of Arts, Fachrichtung Industrie
Fläche am Standort Haßmersheim: 75.000 Quadratmeter, davon 30.000 qm Produktionsfläche
Webseite: www.motipdupli.com/de