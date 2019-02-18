Frankfurt/Main (dpa) - An der Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse wurden im elektronischen Handel (Xetra) am 18.02.2019 um 17:57 Uhr folgende Schlusskurse für die 30 Werte des Deutschen Aktienindex DAX festgestellt. (Stand und Veränderung zur Schlussnotierung am vorherigen Börsentag bei Aktien in Euro, bei Indizes in Punkten).