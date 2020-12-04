> Ordentliche Erträge: 123,2 Millionen Euro (gerundet, 2020: 133 Mio).
> Ordentliche Ausgaben: 137,5 Millionen Euro (2020: 140 Mio).
> Ordentliches Ergebnis: minus 14,3 Millionen Euro (gesamt: -6,4 Mio).
> Steuern, Steueranteile und Finanzzuweisungen: 105,4 Millionen Euro.
> Davon Gewerbesteuer-Einnahmen: 30,0 Millionen Euro (2020: 38 Mio).
> Personalaufwendungen: 39,1 Millionen Euro.
> Transferaufwendungen: 61,7 Millionen Euro.
> Investitionen (Auszahlungen): 28,8 Millionen Euro. (Baumaßnahmen: 19,4 Mio).
> Voraussichtliche Liquidität Ende 2021: 18,5 Millionen Euro.
> Verschuldung Anfang 2021: 31,7 Millionen Euro (pro Kopf: 698 Euro).