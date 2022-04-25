Freitag: 20 bis 21.30 Uhr "Villa", 22 bis 0 Uhr "RockIT!", 0.30 bis 2 Uhr "Still Riot".

Samstag: 12 bis 13.30 Uhr DJ Moll, 13.50 bis 14.45 Uhr "Still Riot2, 14.45 bis 17 Uhr DJ Moll, 18 bis 19 Uhr "Kriz Rock", 20 bis 22 Uhr "Should Have Known", 22.30 bis 1.30 Uhr "Black Shuck".

Sonntag: 10.45 bis 11.15 Uhr "Akkordeana", 11.45 bis 13 Uhr "Hammers Bold".

Am Samstag findet von 11 bis 16 Uhr ein Flohmarkt statt, von 12 bis 17 Uhr ein Familiennachmittag mit Stockbrot- und Würstchengrillen, Basteln und Naturerkundungen.