Toyota Corolla TS 2.0 Hybrid
Motor: 4-Zylinder Reihenmotor; Hubraum (ccm): 1987; Leistung (PS): 152 bei 6000 U/min; Leistung E-Motor (kW): 80; Systemleistung (PS): 184; Antrieb: Front; Getriebe: stufenlos; Beschleunigung 0 auf 100 km/h (s): 8,1; Höchstgeschwindigkeit (km/h): 180; Kraftstoff: Benzin; Testverbrauch (l): 4,6
Leergewicht (kg): 1415; Länge x Breite x Höhe (mm): 4650 x 1790 x 1435; Kofferraumvolumen (l): 581 - 1591; CO2-Emission (g/km): 84; Schadstoffklasse: Euro 6d; Preis (Euro): 31.780; Startpreis Corolla Touring Sports (Euro): 22.930