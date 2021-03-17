Steckbrief

Name: Timo Gross

Instrumente: Gitarre, Stimme

Musikstil: Blues, Blues-Rock

Bands: Dosenbier, Renee Walker Band, Boogaloo Kings, Cozmic Soul und andere

Musikalische Kooperationen: Kathy Kelly, Larry Garner, Jim Kahr, Kosho, Rolf Stahlhofen, Adax Dörsam, Veronique Gayot und andere

Alben als Künstler und Produzent: "Down to the Delta" (2005); "Travellin‘" (2007); "The Vineyard Sessions" Volume 1 and 2 (2009 und 2010); "Crossing Borders" (2012, mit Richie Arndt und Alex Conti); "Heavy Soul" (2016); "Leadbelly Calls" (2020 mit Adax Dörsam)

Alben als Produzent: "Come on" (Johnny Rieger/2009); "Blue Colours Red Lights" (Marius Tilly Band/2012); "Wild Cat" (Veronique Gayot/2018); "Southwards" (Don Ender/2019); "Animal" (Veronique Gayot/2021)

Livekonzerte: In zahlreichen europäischen Ländern, von Clubs bis hin zu großen Blues-Festivals. Derzeit wegen Corona noch keine in Planung.

Kontakt: timo.gross@online.de

Homepage: www.timogross.com