INFORMATIONEN

Anreise: Mit Lufthansa oder Air Lingus von verschiedenen deutschen Städten nach Dublin. Oder mit Ryanair zweimal wöchentlich von Berlin-Schönefeld nach Belfast.

Unterkunft: Bishop’s Gate Hotel, 24 Bishop Street, Derry, BT486PP, Nordirland, Tel. 0044/2871/140300, Internet: www.bishopsgatehotelderry.com

Stadttouren in Derry: Martin McCrossan City Tours, 11 Carlisle Road, Derry, BT486JJ, Nordirland, Tel. 0044/2871/271996, Internet: www.derrycitytours.com

Unesco-Geopark: Marble Arch Caves Global Geopark, 43 Marlbank Road, Legnabrocky, Florencecourt, BT921EW, Nordirland, Tel. 0044/28/66348855, Internet: www.marblearchcavesgeopark.com

Literaturtipp: Garrett Carr, The Rule of the Land: Walking Ireland’s Border, Faber & Faber , 10,49 Euro

Weitere Auskünfte: Irland Information, Tel. 069/923185-0, www.ireland.com