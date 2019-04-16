Die Nagelsmann-Playlist
01 Ein Hoch auf uns - Andreas Bourani.
02 Yellow - Coldplay.
03 Viva La Vida - Coldplay.
04 Fix you - Coldplay.
05 Scotty beam me up - Marteria.
06 Zuhause - Fynn Kliemann.
07 This Town - Nial Horan.
08 American You - Yelawolf.
09 Like I love you - Lost Frequencies.
10 Neuanfang - Clueso.
11 You be Love - Avicii (feat. Billy Raffoul).
12 New York - Snow Patrol.
13 Grace - Rag ’n’Bone Man.
14 You let me walk alone - Michael Schulte.
15 The Book of love - (Live) Garvin James.