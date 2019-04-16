Die Nagelsmann-Playlist

01 Ein Hoch auf uns - Andreas Bourani.

02 Yellow - Coldplay.

03 Viva La Vida - Coldplay.

04 Fix you - Coldplay.

05 Scotty beam me up - Marteria.

06 Zuhause - Fynn Kliemann.

07 This Town - Nial Horan.

08 American You - Yelawolf.

09 Like I love you - Lost Frequencies.

10 Neuanfang - Clueso.

11 You be Love - Avicii (feat. Billy Raffoul).

12 New York - Snow Patrol.

13 Grace - Rag ’n’Bone Man.

14 You let me walk alone - Michael Schulte.

15 The Book of love - (Live) Garvin James.