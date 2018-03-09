Škoda Karoq, Viertürer-SUV
Sitzplätze: 5
Länge x Breite x Höhe (in Metern): 4,38 x 1,84 x 1,60. 3/2 638
Radstand (in Metern): 2,63
Kofferraumvolumen: 521 - 1 630 Liter
Leergewicht: 1 340 - 1 591 Kilogramm
Motoren: 3/4-Zylinder-Benziner mit 1 und 1,5 Liter, 85 kW/115 PS und 110 kW/150 PS; 4-Zylinder-Diesel: 1,6 - 2 Liter, 85 kW/115 PS bis 140 kW/190 PS
Normverbrauch: 4,2 - 5,6 Liter
CO2-Ausstoß: 112 - 138 Gramm/Kilometer
Gewicht: 1393 Kilogramm
7-Gang-DSG: 7,1 Liter/100 Kilometer
Preise: 24.290 Euro (Variante "Ambition" mit 115 PS-Benziner) bis 34.690 Euro (Topvariante "Style" mit 190 PS-Diesel, Allrad und 7-Gang-DSG), Diesel: ab 27.190 Euro.