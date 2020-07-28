Von Günther Grosch

Weinheim. "Vonseiten des Vorstands und des Aufsichtsrats steht der Verschmelzung mit der Volksbank Kurpfalz nichts im Wege." Vorstandssprecher Carsten Müller und sein Vorstandskollege Klaus Steckmann hatten am Montag zum Bilanzpressegespräch in die Volksbank Weinheim eingeladen, wo sie ihren Optimismus mit Zahlen untermauerten.

Zum Ende des Geschäftsjahres 2019 hatte die Bilanzsumme der Volksbank mit einem Plus von acht Prozent bereits einen neuen historischen Höchststand von 1,371 Milliarden Euro erreicht. Der Coronakrise zum Trotz wuchs auch im darauffolgenden Halbjahr das Geschäftsergebnis um weitere acht Prozent auf aktuell über 1,47 Milliarden Euro an. Darüber hinaus verzeichnete das Geldinstitut bei den Einlagen wie in dem für die Bank wichtigen Kreditgeschäft ein Plus von rund 32 Millionen Euro.

Zwar stellten Bilanzsumme, Kundeneinlagen oder Kundenforderungen nur Stichtagswerte dar, so die beiden Voba- Vorstände. Auf der anderen Seite zeigten diese aber, dass die Bank auch unter den Belastungen der Coronakrise stabil dastehe. "Ganz spurlos" werde die Krise aber auch an der Volksbank nicht vorübergehen, warnten Müller und Steckmann. Derzeit rechnen sie im Rohertrag mit einem Rückgang von bis zu einer Million Euro. Was "immer noch ein mehr als vertretbares Ergebnis" darstelle, so Müller mit Blick auf das Jahresende 2019, das bei einem Zinsüberschuss von 19,3 Millionen Euro und einem Provisionsergebnis von 13,2 Millionen Euro ein Rekordergebnis war.

Hintergrund > Bilanzsumme: 1,371 Milliarden Euro (Vorjahr 1,269 Mld. Euro), plus acht Prozent. > Buchkredite: 786,3 Millionen Euro (717,5 Mio. Euro), plus 9,6 [+] Lesen Sie mehr > Bilanzsumme: 1,371 Milliarden Euro (Vorjahr 1,269 Mld. Euro), plus acht Prozent. > Buchkredite: 786,3 Millionen Euro (717,5 Mio. Euro), plus 9,6 Prozent. > Forderungen an Kreditinstitute: 205,5 Millionen (216,8 Mio.) Euro, minus 5,2 Prozent. > Wertpapieranlagen: 264,7 Millionen (283,6 Mio.) Euro, minus 6,6 Prozent. > Kundeneinlagen insgesamt: 1,031 Milliarden Euro (991 Mio.) Euro, plus vier Prozent. > Geschäftsguthaben: 27,3, Millionen (26,7 Mio.) Euro, plus 2,2 Prozent. Kernkapitalquote: 16,2 Prozent (16,6 Prozent), minus 0,4 Prozent. > Eigenmittelquote: 18,9 Prozent (19,5 Prozent), minus 0,6 Prozent. > Zinsüberschuss: 19,3 Millionen (18,9 Mio.) Euro, plus 3,5 Prozent. > Provisionsüberschuss: 13,2 Millionen (12,6 Mio.) Euro, plus 4,4 Prozent. > Rohertrag: 32,53 Millionen (31,51 Mio.) Euro, plus 3,2 Prozent. > Verwaltungsaufwendungen: 21,1 Millionen (21,2 Mio.) Euro, minus 0,6 Prozent. > Cost-Income-Ratio: 65,2 Prozent (67,8 Prozent). > Mitarbeiterstellen: 171,3 (171,2). > Mitglieder: 23.071 (22.780). keke

[-] Weniger anzeigen

Dennoch: Auch wenn die Zahlen erneut "sehr sehr gut" aussehen, bleibt eine zuverlässige Prognose schwierig. Wissen die Verantwortlichen doch nicht, wie sich die Pandemie und die durch sie betroffenen Firmen mittelfristig entwickeln. Der damit zusammenhängende Wermutstropfen für die 23.071 Voba-Mitglieder: Wegen des guten Ergebnisses hatten Vorstand und Aufsichtsrat zwar ursprünglich geplant, der Vertreterversammlung – die am Mittwochabend über die Verschmelzung mit der Volksbank Kurpfalz befindet – für das zurückliegende Geschäftsjahr die Ausschüttung einer vierprozentigen Dividende vorzuschlagen.

Doch angesichts der Pandemie empfahl die Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht im Einklang mit der Europäischen Zentralbank den Banken "mit Nachdruck", mindestens bis Oktober keine Dividenden auszuschütten. "Damit soll den Banken ein zusätzliches finanzielles Polster für die möglichen Folgen der Coronakrise an die Hand gegeben werden", so Müller. Die Weinheimer Voba werde, wie auch die Volksbank Kurpfalz als Fusionspartnerin, den Gegenwert der vierprozentigen Dividende ins kommende Geschäftsjahr übertragen. Über die Verwendung wird dann die Vertreterversammlung 2021 beschließen. Obwohl auch die Volksbank Weinheim vom Ausmaß der Coronakrise überrascht wurde, erwiesen sich die Folgen nach Aussagen von Müller und Steckmann als "überschaubar". Auch in Zeiten des Lockdowns standen die Beratungs- und Dienstleistungsangebote unter Beachtung der Sicherheits- und Hygienevorschriften zur Verfügung. Steckmann: "Es kam weder zu Filialschließungen, noch mussten staatliche Hilfen oder Kurzarbeit angemeldet werden."

Auf der anderen Seite wurde – dank des Engagements der Mitarbeiter – den Firmenkunden rasch Zugang zu den Fördermitteln von Bund und Ländern ermöglicht. "Tilgungsaussetzungen" mit Laufzeiten zwischen drei und zwölf Monaten nahmen rund 90 Privatkunden in Anspruch, was zwei Prozent aller Kreditnehmer entspricht. KfW-Darlehen mit einem Volumen von zehn Millionen Euro wurden gewerblichen Kunden gewährt.

Mit Blick auf die Fusion des Weinheimer und des Heidelberger Kreditinstituts – als juristischer Stichtag für die "technische Verschmelzung" gilt der 26. September – herrsche allseits "hohe Vorfreude auf das künftige Miteinander", so Müller. Steckmann spricht von der Chance, "etwas in einem größeren Horst zu bewirken". Es gebe keine Sachargumente, die dagegen sprechen. Anders könnte es auf der Gefühlsebene aussehen: Die am 12. Juni 1866 gegründete Volksbank Weinheim blickt als einzige Bank der heutigen Zweiburgenstadt auf eine 154-jährige Geschichte zurück.