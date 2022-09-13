S 580 e TD
Mercedes S 580 e 4Matic
Motorart: Plug-In-Hybrid; maximale Systemleistung (PS): 510; Drehmoment Systemleistung (Nm): 750; Antrieb: Allrad; Anzahl Zylinder (Verbrennungsmotor): 6; Hubraum Verbrennungsmotor (ccm): 2999; Leistung / Drehmoment Elektromotor (kW/Nm): 110/440; Höchstgeschwindigkeit elektrisch (km/h): 140; reine Höchstgeschwindigkeit (km/h): 250; CO2-Wert (g/km): 16; Länge x Breite x Höhe (mm): 5179 x 1954 x 1503; Batteriekapazität (Brutto/kWh): 28,6; Preis (Euro): 136.588; Einstiegspreis S-Klasse (Euro): 107.671.