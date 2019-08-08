Woodstock - das Line-up

(wit) Drei Tage und Nächte standen Mitte August 1969 bei Woodstock insgesamt 32 Acts auf der Bühne. Hier das Line-up in der Reihenfolge des Auftretens:

Freitag, 15. August 1969: Richie Havens. Sweetwater. Bert Sommer. Tim Hardin. Ravi Shankar. Melanie. Arlo Guthrie. Joan Baez (ab 1 Uhr).

Samstag, 16. August 1969: Quill. Country Joe McDonald. Santana. John Sebastian. Keef Hartley Band. The Incredible String Band. Canned Heat. Mountain. Grateful Dead. Creedence Clearwater Revival (ab 0.30 Uhr). Janis Joplin & The Kozmic Blues Band (ab 2 Uhr). Sly and the Family Stone (ab 3.30 Uhr). The Who (ab 5 Uhr). Jefferson Airplane (ab 8 Uhr).

Sonntag,17. August 1969:

Joe Cocker and The Grease Band. Country Joe and the Fish. Ten Years After. The Band. Johnny Winter (ab 0 Uhr). Blood, Sweat & Tears (ab 1.30 Uhr). Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young (ab 3 Uhr). Paul Butterfield Blues Band (ab 6 Uhr). Sha Na Na (ab 7.30 Uhr). Jimi Hendrix (ab 9 Uhr).