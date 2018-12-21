■ Sehenswert: Edison und Ford Winter Estates, www.edisonfordwinterestates.org. Täglich geöffnet von 9 bis 17.30 Uhr; Holiday Nights: Vom 23. November bis 30. Dezember. Zweimal pro Woche finden Führungen von Historikern in deutscher Sprache statt, mittwochs um 10.30 Uhr, freitags um 12.30 Uhr.

■ Anreise: Direktflüge nach Fort Myers bietet Eurowings mehrmals wöchentlich ab Düsseldorf ab 190 Euro pro Person an.

■ Übernachten in Fort Myers Beach: Strandhotel Diamond Head Beach Resort & Spa, 2000 Estero Blvd, Fort Myers Beach, FL 33931, www.diamondhead-beach-resort-spa-fort-myers-beach.hotel-ds.com. Übernachtung im Doppelzimmer für zwei Personen ab 350 US-Dollar, etwa 310 Euro;

Übernachten auf Captiva Island: Tween Waters Inn Island Resort: 15951 Captiva Drive, Captiva, Florida 33924, USA, Tel. 001/239/472-5161, www.tween-waters.com. Übernachtung im Doppelzimmer ab 92 US-Dollar pro Person, etwa 82 Euro;

■ Allgemeine Informationen: The Beaches of Fort Myers and Sanibel, Lee County Visitor & Convention Bureau, 2201 Second Street, Suite 600, Fort Myers, Florida 33901, Tel. 001/239/338-3500, www.fortmyers-sanibel.com.