Range Rover Evoque TD
TECHNISCHE DATEN
Range Rover Evoque D200 AWD
Hubraum (ccm): 1997; Zylinder: 4; maximale Leistung (PS): 204; maximales Drehmoment (Nm): 430 Nm/1750 - 2500; Antrieb: Allrad; Getriebe: Neungang-Automatik; Leergewicht (kg): 1941; Beschleunigung von 0 auf 100 km/h (s): 8,5; Höchstgeschwindigkeit (km/h): 213; Testverbrauch (l): 7,3; CO2-Emissionen (g/km): 139; Länge x Breite x Höhe (mm): 4371 x 1900 x 1649; Radstand (mm): 2681; Preis (Euro): 57.600; Einstiegspreis Evoque (Euro): 48.600.