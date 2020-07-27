> Bilanzsumme: 1,371 Milliarden Euro (Vorjahr 1,269 Mld. Euro), plus acht Prozent.
> Buchkredite: 786,3 Millionen Euro (717,5 Mio. Euro), plus 9,6 Prozent.
> Forderungen an Kreditinstitute: 205,5 Millionen (216,8 Mio.) Euro, minus 5,2 Prozent.
> Wertpapieranlagen: 264,7 Millionen (283,6 Mio.) Euro, minus 6,6 Prozent.
> Kundeneinlagen insgesamt: 1,031 Milliarden Euro (991 Mio.) Euro, plus vier Prozent.
> Geschäftsguthaben: 27,3, Millionen (26,7 Mio.) Euro, plus 2,2 Prozent.
Kernkapitalquote: 16,2 Prozent (16,6 Prozent), minus 0,4 Prozent.
> Eigenmittelquote: 18,9 Prozent (19,5 Prozent), minus 0,6 Prozent.
> Zinsüberschuss: 19,3 Millionen (18,9 Mio.) Euro, plus 3,5 Prozent.
> Provisionsüberschuss: 13,2 Millionen (12,6 Mio.) Euro, plus 4,4 Prozent.
> Rohertrag: 32,53 Millionen (31,51 Mio.) Euro, plus 3,2 Prozent.
> Verwaltungsaufwendungen: 21,1 Millionen (21,2 Mio.) Euro, minus 0,6 Prozent.
> Cost-Income-Ratio: 65,2 Prozent (67,8 Prozent).
> Mitarbeiterstellen: 171,3 (171,2).
> Mitglieder: 23.071 (22.780). keke