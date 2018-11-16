|DAX-Werte
|Dividende
|Kurs
|Veränderung
|Adidas
|2,60
|202,00
|(- 3,90)
|Allianz
|8,00
|189,40
|(- 0,16)
|BASF
|3,10
|69,61
|(- 0,39)
|Bayer
|2,76
|62,67
|(- 1,63)
|Beiersdorf
|0,70
|92,60
|(+ 0,78)
|BMW
|4,00
|74,23
|(- 0,48)
|Continental
|4,50
|136,00
|(- 0,30)
|Covestro
|2,20
|56,40
|(- 0,42)
|Daimler
|3,65
|50,70
|(- 0,47)
|Deutsche Bank
|0,11
|8,61
|(- 0,02)
|Deutsche Börse
|2,45
|114,40
|(+ 4,70)
|Deutsche Post
|1,15
|28,44
|(- 0,15)
|Deutsche Telekom
|0,65
|15,09
|(+ 0,14)
|E.ON AG
|0,30
|9,14
|(+ 0,13)
|Fresenius Med. Care
|1,06
|70,78
|(+ 0,28)
|Fresenius Se
|0,75
|53,52
|(+ 0,20)
|Heidelberger Zement
|1,90
|60,20
|(+ 0,18)
|Henkel
|1,79
|99,98
|(+ 2,04)
|Infineon Techno
|0,27+
|17,19
|(- 0,64)
|Linde Plc
|2,83
|137,15
|(+ 1,65)
|Lufthansa
|0,80
|20,25
|(+ 0,11)
|MERCK
|1,25
|97,76
|(+ 2,08)
|Münch. Rückvers.
|8,60
|191,80
|(- 0,60)
|RWE
|0,50
|19,10
|(+ 0,60)
|SAP
|1,40
|91,32
|(- 0,68)
|Siemens
|3,70
|101,26
|(- 0,44)
|ThyssenKrupp
|0,15
|16,41
|(- 0,15)
|Vonovia Se
|1,32
|42,50
|(+ 0,24)
|VW
|3,96
|144,40
|(- 3,50)
|Wire Card
|0,18
|148,25
|(- 1,10)
+ angekündigte Dividende
|Stand
|Veränderung
|L-DAX
|11.349,45
|(- 35,05)
|L-MDAX
|23.743,89
|(- 32,06)
|L-TECDAX
|2.571,64
|(- 2,16)
Quelle: Reuters/oraise
Stand: 16.11.2018 20:30 Uhr