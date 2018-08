Polizei und Nationalgarde patroullieren während der Ausgangssperre durch die Straßen von Baltimore. Foto: Noah Scialom epa04725049 Police and National Guardsmen patrol the intersection of Cumberland and Pennsylvania Avenue in the wake of protests for the death of Freddie Gray in Baltimore, Maryland, USA, 28 April 2015. Tensions eased on 28 April after peace-keeping civilians kept rock-throwing protestors at bay from lines of police in riot gear. The presence of 2,000 National Guard troops and 1,000 additional police from the region helped maintain order as Baltimore recovered from its shock after widespread rioting took police by surprise on 27 April. But there were questions about what whether the calm would hold. Hundreds of people were still out on the street after the 10 pm curfew passed, according to live TV broadcasts. Police formed a wall against stragglers who continued throwing plastic and glass bottles at them. Officers threw smoke bombs and shot pepper spray pellets at the protesters, but did not advance. 27 April's looting, arson and rock-throwing contrasted with the peaceful protests of the previous week over the death of Freddie Gray, 25, an African-American who died on 19 April of injuries suffered in police custody. EPA/NOAH SCIALOM