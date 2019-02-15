Bilanzsumme: 1,269 Milliarden (Vorjahr: 1,306 Milliarden) Euro; minus 2,8 Prozent.
Buchkredite: 717,5 Millionen (631,4 Millionen) Euro; plus 13,6 Prozent.
Forderungen an Kreditinstitute: 216,8 Millionen (301,8 Millionen) Euro; minus 28,2 Prozent.
Wertpapieranlagen: 283,9 Millionen (282,4 Millionen) Euro; plus 0,5 Prozent.
Kundenanlagen insgesamt: 991 Millionen (1,1 Milliarden) Euro; minus 7,8 Prozent.
Geschäftsguthaben: 26,6 Millionen (25,6 Millionen) Euro; plus 3,9 %.
Kernkapitalquote: 16,6 Prozent (16,2 Prozent).
Eigenmittelquote: 19,5 Prozent (19,3 Prozent).
Zinsüberschuss: 18,8 Millionen (18,6 Millionen) Euro; plus 1,4 Prozent.
Provisionsüberschuss: 12,64 Millionen (12,67 Millionen) Euro; minus 0,2 Prozent.
Rohertrag: 31,51 Millionen (31,3 Millionen) Euro; plus 0,7 Prozent.
Verwaltungsaufwendungen: 21,1 Millionen (20,2 Millionen) Euro; plus 4,8 Prozent.
Cost-Income-Ratio: 67,8 Cent (65,4 Cent).
Dividendenvorschlag: 4 Prozent (unverändert)
Mitarbeiter: 197 (193).
Mitglieder: 22.780.( 22.349 ).