Toyota Yaris TD
Toyota Yaris 1.5 VVT-iE Hybrid
Motor: R3-Ottomotor + Elektromotor; Hubraum (ccm): 1490; maximale System-Leistung (kW/PS): 85/116; maximales Drehmoment Ottomotor (Nm): 120 Nm bei 3600 – 4800/min; maximales Drehmoment E-Motor (Nm): 141; Länge x Breite x Höhe (mm): 3940 x 1745 x 1500; Leergewicht (kg): 1090; Antrieb: Frontantrieb; Getriebe: stufenlos; Höchstgeschwindigkeit (km/h): 175; Beschleunigung 0 auf 100 km/h (s): 9,7; Testverbrauch (l): 4,3; Preis (Euro): 21.690.
Toyota Yaris GR
Motor: R3-Ottomotor; Motoraufladung: Turbolader; maximale Leistung (PS): 261 bei 6500/min; maximales Drehmoment (Nm): 360 Nm bei 3000 – 4600/min; Antrieb: Allrad; Getriebe: Sechs-Gang-Handschaltung; Höchstgeschwindigkeit (km/h): 230, 0 auf 100 km/h (s): 5,5; Leergewicht (kg): 1356; Testverbrauch (l): 8,2; Preis (Euro): 34.000.