Hintergrund Kennzeichen BCH MOS
Fahrzeugstand im Neckar-Odenwald-Kreis
Stichtag BCHMOS
31.12.2013 4462 120.430
31.12.2014 7253 119.804
31.12.201510.180 118.570
31.12.201612.683.118. 119
31.12.201714.967 119.257
31.12.201817.440 119.531
31.12.201919.537 119.802
31.12.202021.432 120.752
31.12.202122.839 123.541
31.12.202224.416 123.911
01.03.202324.560 123.945
gesamt Anteil BCH
124.892 3,57%
127.057 5,71%
128.750 7,91%
130.802 9,70%
134.224 11,15%
136.971 12,73%
139.339 14,02%
142.184 15,07%
146.380 15,60%
148.327 16,46%
148.505 16,54%