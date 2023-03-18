zurück

Hintergrund Kennzeichen BCH MOS

18.03.2023 UPDATE: 17.03.2023 06:00 Uhr 1 Sekunde

Fahrzeugstand im Neckar-Odenwald-Kreis

Stichtag  BCHMOS

31.12.2013   4462 120.430

31.12.2014   7253 119.804

31.12.201510.180 118.570

31.12.201612.683.118. 119

31.12.201714.967 119.257

31.12.201817.440 119.531

31.12.201919.537 119.802

31.12.202021.432 120.752

31.12.202122.839 123.541

31.12.202224.416 123.911

01.03.202324.560 123.945

  gesamt Anteil BCH

  124.892 3,57%

  127.057 5,71%

  128.750 7,91%

  130.802 9,70%

  134.224 11,15%

  136.971 12,73%

  139.339 14,02%

  142.184 15,07%

  146.380 15,60%

  148.327 16,46%

  148.505 16,54%

