Alle Daten zum Spiel
VfL Wolfsburg - 1899 Hoffenheim 1:1
0:1 Modeste (15.)
1:1 Olic (44.)
2:1 Olic (48.)
Hoffenheim: Casteels - Beck, Abraham, Vestergaard, Szarka - Polanski, Rudy - Volland, Firmino, Johnson - Modeste
Bank: Grahl, Schipplock, Grifo, Thesker, Herdling, Süle, Strobl
46. Herdling für Szarka
68. Schipplock für Firmino
73. Strobl für Rudy
VfL Wolfsburg: Benaglio - Träsch, Naldo, Knoche, Rodriguez - Koo, Polak - Vieirinha, Diego, Schäfer - Olic
Bank: Grün, Klose, Ochs, Caligiuri, Medojevic, Perisic, Kutschke
46. Perisic für Koo
74. Caligiuri für Vieirinha
85. Klose für Olic
Spieldaten nach 90 Minuten / (45 Minuten)
Fouls / Handspiel
1899 Hoffenheim: 20 (9)
VfL Wolfsburg: 15 (10)
Abseits
1899 Hoffenheim: 3 (3)
VfL Wolfsburg: 3 (0)
Torschüsse
1899 Hoffenheim: 7 (2)
VfL Wolfsburg: 15 (5)
Ballbesitz in %
1899 Hoffenheim: 37 % (34 %)
VfL Wolfsburg: 63 % (66 %)
Gewonnene Zweikämpfe in %
1899 Hoffenheim: 37 % (- %)
VfL Wolfsburg: 63 % (- %)
Fehlpässe
1899 Hoffenheim: 42 (37)
VfL Wolfsburg: 58 (38)
Passquote in %
1899 Hoffenheim: 72 % (71 %)
VfL Wolfsburg: 81 % (84 %)
